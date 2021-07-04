Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Hits $672,158.47

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $672,158.47 and approximately $749.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,852.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.72 or 0.01499785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00424671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00089218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.