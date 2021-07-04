Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. The Gap reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.40. 4,282,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,045 shares of company stock worth $8,083,472 in the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

