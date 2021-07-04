$372.51 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report $372.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 784,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

