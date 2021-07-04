Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $507.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the highest is $510.22 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $344.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 402,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

