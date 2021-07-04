Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post $336.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 495,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.47. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $100,783,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.