Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Drops By 27.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IVVGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 21,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Invinity Energy Systems to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

