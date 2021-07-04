JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 867,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPF remained flat at $$30.13 during trading on Friday. JSR has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

