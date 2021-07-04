Analysts Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.12 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 37,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.26.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

