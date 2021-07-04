MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $58.63 million and $210,059.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00015321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00400463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.01262877 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,750,697 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

