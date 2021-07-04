SYNC Network Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $8,132.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00400463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.01262877 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,893,296 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,110 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

