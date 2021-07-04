Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. 708,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,776. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

