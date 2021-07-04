Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

AEE remained flat at $$80.70 during midday trading on Friday. 833,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,973. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

