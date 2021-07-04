MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 338,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.25. 108,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

