Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

In other Oppenheimer news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

