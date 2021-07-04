NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 392,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,448. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.39 million and a P/E ratio of 34.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth $7,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth $5,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

