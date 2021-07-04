Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Wownero has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $47,226.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046300 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

