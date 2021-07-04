$4.15 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89. McKesson posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $19.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.10 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in McKesson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in McKesson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.58. The company had a trading volume of 770,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,368. McKesson has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.