W Green Pay Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $148,663.78 and approximately $304,736.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.23 or 0.00799234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.47 or 0.08054793 BTC.

About W Green Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

