Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.44) and the highest is ($2.91). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 780.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($9.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $31.37. 862,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,598. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 457,603 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

