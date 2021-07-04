Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post $18.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $72.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 1,639,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,832. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.