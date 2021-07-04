Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $22.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the lowest is $20.75 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.94 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $149.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 172,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

