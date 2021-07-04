HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

HLTRF stock remained flat at $$14.47 during midday trading on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

