AMLT (AMLT) Tops One Day Volume of $3,175.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, AMLT has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $3,175.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

