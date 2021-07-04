5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

FPLSF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 9,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.96. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPLSF. Raymond James downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

