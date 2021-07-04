Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY remained flat at $$5.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

