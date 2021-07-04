Furucombo (COMBO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $229,616.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.86 million and $229,616.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00136039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.86 or 1.00085665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

