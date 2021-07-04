Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00411660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

