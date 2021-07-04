ImageCash Market Cap Hits $47,402.31 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $47,402.31 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.