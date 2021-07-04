nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $35.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 501,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

