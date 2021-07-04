South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

SOUHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 25,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,750. South32 has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

