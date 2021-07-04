Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Grows By 34.6%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 719,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 434,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,496. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

