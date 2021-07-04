Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Up 33.5% in June

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 492,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,526. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

