Brokerages Set Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target at $9.83

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

RPAI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 2,383,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,601. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

