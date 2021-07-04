USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $62.71 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $212,911.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016684 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006599 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 62,842,361 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

