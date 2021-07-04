KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.05. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,838,000 after acquiring an additional 473,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 133,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $8,887,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 1,325,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

