Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.