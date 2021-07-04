GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GreenVision Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,665. GreenVision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $688,025.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,080 shares of company stock worth $701,881. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 71,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 7.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

