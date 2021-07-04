Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Rises By 20.2%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.61. 4,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

