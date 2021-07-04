iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,459. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

