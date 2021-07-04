Brokerages Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Target Price at $5.10

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 258,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

