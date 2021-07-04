Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 43,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,360. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $477.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

