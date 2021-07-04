botXcoin (BOTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $503.58 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $503.58 million and approximately $312,925.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.08 or 0.00796638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

