Beyond Finance (BYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,499 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

