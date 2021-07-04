NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,212. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 232,249 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,043,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $514.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

