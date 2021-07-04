Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 19.6%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.0 days.
GASNF remained flat at $$26.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $26.32.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.