Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 19.6%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.0 days.

GASNF remained flat at $$26.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $26.32.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

