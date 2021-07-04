Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 920,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. 11 Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 695,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. 586,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

