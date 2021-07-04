Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 664,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,992. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

