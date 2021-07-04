WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00428819 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

