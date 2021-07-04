$218.80 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $218.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $874.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $977.21 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. 99,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

