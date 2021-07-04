Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock remained flat at $$11.99 during trading on Friday. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

